Volunteers Help With Projects At Findlay Elementary School

The United Way of Hancock County’s 28th annual Days of Caring has been taking place this week.

This week-long volunteer event places volunteer groups county-wide to complete service projects.

We stopped by Findlay’s Whittier Primary School, where Kelli Bauman is principal, to check out the projects volunteers were tackling as part of Days of Caring.

As Kelli mentioned in the audio, around 35 volunteers from Cooper Tire and Marathon Petroleum were helping out.

The United Way of Hancock County will be holding a second Days of Caring in September.