Volunteers Needed For Wreath Pick-Up

(From Garner Trucking)

On Saturday, January 18th volunteers are needed to support wreath clean-up and disposal effort from the Wreaths Across America event held in December.

Wreath clean-up will start at approximately 9:00am, at Maple Grove Cemetery in Findlay.

Volunteers are asked to pick up only those Wreaths Across America wreaths placed in December, leaving any other wreaths or decorations in place.

The National Wreaths Across America organization suggests that it would be helpful if volunteers bring a stick, pole, rake or something equivalent to support carrying multiple wreaths per dumpster trip.

Please dress for the weather and wear gloves and water-proof footwear.

In December, Findlay’s Maple Grove Cemetery was host to Wreaths Across America.

Local dignitaries, volunteers and coordinators laid wreaths on the graves of several hundred veterans.

Wreaths Across America is a national event whose mission is to Remember the fallen US Veterans, Honor those who serve our country and Teach future generations about the sacrifices made to preserve our freedoms.