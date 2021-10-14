Volunteers Needed To Help With Findlay Halloween Parade

Volunteers are being sought for the upcoming 2021 Cops and Kids Halloween Parade.

Approximately 35 volunteers are needed for positions to assist with directing individuals, groups, and floats to proper places at the beginning of the parade.

Volunteers are also needed for collecting items at the end of the parade and directing entrants to exit.

Youth groups with an adult representative are welcome.

The parade will be held on Tuesday, October 26th starting at 7 p.m.

The parade route will be Main Street from Sixth Street to Lima Street.

It’s expected that the parade will end around 10 p.m.

All information for the parade, including volunteer registration, is available at fortfindlayfop20.org/halloweenparade or call 833-LODGE20 (833-563-4320).

Email inquiries can be sent to Teresa White at [email protected]