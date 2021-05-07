Volunteers Needed To Place Flags at Veterans’ Graves

The Hancock County Veterans Service Office says it could use some help flagging cemeteries for Memorial Day.

They are seeking volunteers to insert flags at the graves of all the Veterans at Maple Grove Cemetery in Findlay.

Volunteers are asked to meet Saturday, May 8th at 8 a.m. at the cemetery office/garage.

Maple Grove Cemetery is located at 1120 West Main Cross in Findlay.

Wreaths Across America Day was observed at the cemetery in December (video below) and you can read more about that by clicking here.