Volunteers Plant Trees At Nature Preserve In Findlay

(Pictures and story courtesy of the Hancock Park District)

Betsy and Joe Worden, along with seven other volunteers, planted 150 native hardwood trees at Findlay’s Blue Rock Nature Preserve on Thursday.

The trees are replacing the invasive bush honeysuckle and Tree of Heaven, that Hancock Park District operations staff have been removing.

HPD Natural Resource Manager Chad Carroll explained that the native species will be good for wildlife, unlike the removed nonnative plants, which are “like M & Ms. They look good and taste good, but they have no nutritional value.”