Volunteers Sought To Pick Up Wreaths

Volunteers are needed to help pick up the wreaths from the Wreaths Across America event held in December at Findlay’s Maple Grove Cemetery.

Wreath clean-up will start at approximately 9 a.m. on Saturday, January 20th at Maple Grove Cemetery.

Volunteers are asked to pick up only those Wreaths Across America wreaths placed in December, leaving any other wreaths or decorations in place.

The National Wreaths Across America organization suggests that it would be helpful if volunteers bring a stick, pole, rake or something equivalent to support carrying multiple wreaths per dumpster trip.

People are advised to dress for the weather and wear gloves and waterproof footwear.

Sherri Garner Brumbaugh, President of Garner Trucking, is the coordinator of the Findlay event at Maple Grove Cemetery.

In the video below, Sherri tells us that 2,100 wreaths were placed at Maple Grove Cemetery in December, an increase of 600 from the previous December.

More than 4,000 wreaths were placed at the seven area cemeteries participating in 2023.

The mission statement of Wreaths Across America is Remember, Honor, Teach.

REMEMBER our fallen Veterans, HONOR those who serve, and TEACH your children the value of freedom.