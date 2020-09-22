Volunteers Tackling Projects For United Way’s Days Of Caring

The United Way of Hancock County‘s Days of Caring service event is being held this week.

Around 220 volunteers from both small and large corporations are helping out by providing much-needed services to local nonprofits.

We caught up with Kate as she and some others from Marathon Petroleum were brightening up a hallway at the Family Resource Center in Findlay with some fresh paint.

Days of Caring is typically held in May but was rescheduled because of the pandemic.

This year, volunteers are tackling 61 projects at 16 local nonprofit agencies, completing 872 service hours.

The United Way has worked with Hancock Public Health to establish COVID19 safety protocols for each project.

Days of Caring comes just a week after the United Way unveiled this year’s campaign showcasing its main kickoff event, “Masked Singers LIVE UNITED.”

The virtual masked singing competition between 9 local contestant volunteers began September 16th and takes place live each Wednesday on the United Way’s Facebook page.