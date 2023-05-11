Vote To Be Held On Raising Threshold To Amend Ohio Constitution

(ONN) – In August, Ohioans will vote on an Ohio Constitution change aimed at making it harder for voters to pass an abortion rights issue that’s likely to be on the ballot in November.

The measure cleared the politically fractured Ohio House 62-37 on Wednesday, and senators agreed to its changes.

Now, in August, voters will be asked whether to raise the threshold for passing future constitutional amendments, such as the abortion issue, from a simple majority to 60 percent.

The long-awaited vote came as the statehouse resounded with cries of protests.

Democratic lawmakers produced hand-painted signs from under their seats after the vote and exited the chamber chanting, ‘one person, one vote.’

The labor-backed group ‘We Are Ohio’ announced an immediate launch of its opposition campaign.