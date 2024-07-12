Voter Purge Deadline Approaching In Ohio

(ONN) – Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose ordered a sweep of Ohio’s voter registration rolls back in May.

The deadline to make changes and updates is looming.

Time is running out for nearly 160,000 Ohioans to update their voter registration before it’s purged.

These names will be removed because they are either inactive or have not lived at their registered address for four or more years.

The Secretary of State’s Office previously published a list of 158,000 names of inactive registered voters that could be purged from the system.

You can update your address online, through the mail, or in person by July 22.