Voter Registration Deadline Coming Soon

Those not yet registered who wish to vote in the May Primary Election have until April 5th register. To register, you can visit your county board of elections, or print the form from the board of elections website, fill it out, and deliver it to the the board office.

The deadline also applies to changes in address and legal name changes. Those who try to vote with out of date information will be required to fill out a provisional ballot and then provide proof of the change to the board after the fact to have their ballot counted.

Those wishing to file absentee ballots should make their request soon so that there is ample time to get the ballot and get it returned to the board of elections by election day, May 4th.

Hancock: http://www.HancockCountyOhioElections.gov

Hardin: http://BOE.Ohio.Gov/Hardin

Allen:http://Allen.BOE.Ohio.gov

Seneca:http://BOE.Ohio.gov/Seneca

Putnam: http://BOE.Ohio.gov/Putnam

Wyandot:http://WyandotBoardOfElectionsOhio.gov

State of Ohio:http://VoteOhio.gov