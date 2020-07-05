Voter Registration Deadline For August Special Election

The voter registration deadline for the August 4th special election is Monday, July 6th.

The one issue on the ballot in the special election is the Findlay City Schools levy issue.

The levy failed in the primary that was moved from March 17th to April 28th due to the coronavirus and conducted through the mail only.

The Hancock County Board of Elections says the special election on August 4th will include in-person voting although they are anticipating many people voting absentee again.

There’s an absentee ballot drop box outside the board of elections where you can request an absentee ballot and turn in your completed ballot.

The FCS levy failed by about a vote of 52 to 46 percent in April.

The school district says the five-year 5.9 mill levy would generate about $5 million annually.

The levy would cost a homeowner $206.50 for each $100,000 of home value.