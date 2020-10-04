Voter Registration Deadline For November Election

Before you can make your voice heard in the November election you need to be registered to vote.

Jody O’Brien, Republican Director of the Hancock County Board of Elections, is reminding voters that the voter registration deadline is Monday, October 5th.

Jody says the Hancock County Board of Elections will be open until 9 p.m. Monday for the last day of voter registration. You can also register online by clicking here.

Jody says absentee ballots that were requested will then start to be mailed out to voters on October 6th, which is the same day early voting begins.

She’s asking people to not procrastinate in sending back their absentee ballot.

She says the last day an absentee ballot can be postmarked is November 2nd, the day before the election.

You can also just drop it in the drop box outside the board of elections at 201 East Lincoln Street in Findlay.