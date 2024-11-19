‘Voters Bill Of Rights’ Amendment Clears Ohio Ballot Board

(ONN) – A coalition of voting and civil rights organizations can now move forward with its effort to enshrine new voting rights in the Ohio Constitution.

The Ohio Ballot Board approved the group’s petition for a proposed constitutional amendment called the “Ohio Voters Bill of Rights.”

The key points in the amendment include allowing same-day voting, meaning Ohioans could register and vote on Election Day.

It would expand valid voter ID options to include a school-issued photo ID.

Plus, the measure would give county boards of elections the power to extend early voting hours and add early voting locations and ballot drop boxes.

Supporters will have to gather more than 400,000 valid signatures to get the proposed amendment on a future ballot.