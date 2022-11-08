Voters Heading To Polls For Election Day

Tuesday is Election Day, with polling locations open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Among the races we’ll be watching as the results come in Tuesday night is the Ohio US Senate race between Republican JD Vance and Democrat Tim Ryan.

Ohio voters are deciding two proposed statewide constitutional amendments, Issue 1 and Issue 2. Issue 1 is about how bail is set and Issue 2 is about who is allowed to vote in elections.

Locally we’re watching the 83rd House District race between incumbent State Rep. Jon Cross and challenger Claire Osborne.

Voters in Arlington are being asked to approve a bond issue for a new school, and in Putnam County there’s a senior citizens levy and a health district levy before voters.

Click here for results from the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office, here for results from the Hancock County Board of Elections and here for results from the Putnam County Board of Elections.