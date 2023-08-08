Voters Heading To Polls For Ohio Special Election

Voters are heading to the polls in Ohio on Tuesday for a special election to decide the fate of Issue 1.

Issue 1, if passed, would increase the voter approval threshold for constitutional amendments from a simple majority up to 60 percent.

Supporters say voting yes on Issue 1 will strengthen the Ohio Constitution by protecting it from out of state interests.

Critics of Issue 1 say, if approved, it would destroy citizen-driven ballot initiatives and take power away from the people.

Polls will be open on Election Day from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Read the ballot language of Issue 1 by clicking here.