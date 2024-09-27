Walk And Roll To School Day In Tiffin

(From the Tiffin Police Department)

What a great morning for the annual Walk and Roll to School!

Once again this year, Tiffin University and Washington Elementary School hit the streets for a fantastic event!

Hundreds of students, staff, and teachers from Washington K-1 Elementary, along with Tiffin University staff and student-athletes, joined forces with community members, the Tiffin Police Department, and Tiffin Fire/Rescue Division.

It was an awesome way to get some exercise, enjoy fresh air, and show the power of community spirit.

Thanks to everyone who made it a success!

Chief Pauly