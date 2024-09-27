Walk And Roll To School Day In Tiffin
(From the Tiffin Police Department)
What a great morning for the annual Walk and Roll to School!
Once again this year, Tiffin University and Washington Elementary School hit the streets for a fantastic event!
Hundreds of students, staff, and teachers from Washington K-1 Elementary, along with Tiffin University staff and student-athletes, joined forces with community members, the Tiffin Police Department, and Tiffin Fire/Rescue Division.
It was an awesome way to get some exercise, enjoy fresh air, and show the power of community spirit.
Thanks to everyone who made it a success!
Chief Pauly