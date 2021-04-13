Walk-In Vaccine Clinic Being Held At 50 North

Hancock Public Health will be holding a walk-in COVID vaccine clinic at 50 North on Wednesday, April 14th.

The clinic will go from 4 to 6 p.m. at 50 North at 339 East Melrose Avenue in Findlay.

Vaccines will be available for the first 200 people.

People wishing to get the vaccine must be 18 or older and have a valid ID.

The vaccine administered will be the Moderna vaccine.

People with questions or to check on other vaccination clinics can call 419-424-7105 and select option 1.