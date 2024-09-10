Walk To End Alzheimer’s Coming Up In Findlay

(From the Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter)

The 2024 Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Findlay/Hancock County will take place on Saturday, September 14.

It will be held at 50 North at 339 East Melrose Avenue in Findlay beginning at 8:30 a.m. and include The Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter, volunteers, Walk teams and community participants.

The purpose of the walk is to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support, and research programs.

At the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s supports the free local programs and services that help families facing the disease today. It also supports research to drive advancements that give these families more time through treatments.

To register for the walk click on alz.org/nwohio/walk.