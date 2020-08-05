Walmart Robbery, Assault Suspect Gets Prison Time

A man who police say assaulted an employee while stealing from a Findlay Walmart is heading to prison.

Mitchell Folk, 23, of Lima, was sentenced to 3 to 4 1/2 years in prison for 2nd-degree felony robbery.

The incident happened on February 4th at the Walmart on Trenton Avenue.

Police say Folk was attempting to take two televisions out the auto maintenance entrance without paying when he assaulted an employee and fled.

The employee suffered minor injuries and declined medical treatment.

Police say Folk’s accomplice, Jennifer Davis, of Lima, was taken into custody at the store for complicity.

She pleaded guilty to a robbery charge and has not yet been sentenced.