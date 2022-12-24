Warming Centers Available In Findlay

The City Mission of Findlay offers a warming center during the coldest months of the year.

Located at 510 West Main Cross Street, City Mission has a warm place to sleep, a hot bowl of soup, and a supervised safe environment for those needing shelter from the cold.

The warming center is open from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. daily.

City Mission will open its warming center on Christmas Day all day as well.

Guests cannot be under the influence of alcohol and will be required to take a breathalyzer before entering the facility and must also agree to follow the rules of the center.

City Mission also offers services to those in need of more long-term shelter.

Information is available at the warming center, in the office, or by reaching out to their intake department at 419-423-9151 ext. 113.

Trinity Episcopal Church, 128 W. Hardin Street, will be operating as a daytime warming center during this winter storm on Friday and Saturday.

The church will provide lunch and dinner from 9 a.m.to 7 p.m. on Friday, December 23 and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 24.