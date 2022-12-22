Warming Centers Set Up In Putnam County

The Putnam County Office of Public Safety says two warming centers have been set up to keep people warm during the winter storm.

The warming centers will be available on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

One warming center is at Trinity United Methodist Church at 137 North Pratt Street in Ottawa.

The phone number is 419-523-6496.

The other warming center is at Ottoville Catholic Church at 189 Church Street in Ottoville.

The phone number is 419-236-7125.

Anyone with questions can call the office of public safety at 419-538-7315.