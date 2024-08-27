Warrant Issued For Man Who Failed To Appear For Court

(From the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office)

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in locating Mark Christopher Ruvoldt.

Mr. Ruvoldt was out of jail on bond for Misdemeanor charges and was on a GPS.

Mr. Ruvoldt let the GPS battery go dead and failed to appear for court.

There is now a warrant out for Mr. Ruvoldt and possible felony charges pending.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Mark Christopher Ruvoldt Please contact the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office at 419-523-3208.

Please do not confront Mr. Ruvoldt and contact your local Law Enforcement.

Mr. Ruvoldt may be in the Lima, Celina and St. Mary’s areas.