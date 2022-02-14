Water Boil Advisory for Forest

The ENTIRE Village of Forest is on a WATER BOIL ADVISORY for the time being. Stay tuned for when the advisory is lifted. Please tell your neighbors if you think they may not see the alert here.

Officials are asking residents to be patient and understanding as the maintenance crew is working diligently to get this fixed. You may have seen they were digging for a large share of the day trying to find the broken spot(s) at the corner of S. Patterson and W. Daisy streets.