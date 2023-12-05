Water Boil Advisory Issued

(From City of Findlay)

Due to repair work on the water main located on S. Main Street, the Water Department is issuing a WATER BOIL ADVISORY for the following addresses:

S. Main Street: 500, 506, 508, 512, 514, 520, 524

W. Sandusky Street: 103, 114, 119, 119 ½, 125

As a precaution, state and local health officials recommend that, until further notice, consumers vigorously boil, for at least one minute, any water used for drinking (including water used to make ice), cooking, or oral hygiene or bottled water should be used.

The department is collecting samples from the affected area to assure that the water is free from any bacterial contamination. An additional notice will be given when the water boil advisory is lifted. Any questions should be directed to the Water Treatment Plant at 419-424-7193 or Water Distribution Department at 419-424-7460.