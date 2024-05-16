Water Boil Advisory Issued

The City of Findlay Water Department on Thursday afternoon issued a Water Boil Advisory for the 700 and 800 blocks of Adams Street.

The water department says the boil advisory is due to repair work on a water main at 835 Adams Street.

As a precaution, state and local health officials recommend that, until further notice, consumers vigorously boil, for at least one minute, any water used for drinking (including water used to make ice), cooking, or oral hygiene or bottled water should be used.

The department is collecting samples from the affected area to ensure that the water is free from any bacterial contamination.

An additional notice will be given when the water boil advisory is lifted.

Any questions should be directed to the Water Treatment Plant at 419-424-7193 or Water Distribution Department at 419-424-7192.