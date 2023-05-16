Water Department Begins Flushing Hydrants In Findlay

The Findlay Water Department began flushing fire hydrants on Tuesday.

The first area to see hydrants flushed on May 16th will be the area of North Blanchard Street east to Bright Road from the Blanchard River to Tiffin Avenue.

Residents may contact the Water Distribution office at 419-424-7192, option 2, with any questions.

Hydrant flushing is part of the general maintenance of a city’s water distribution system and helps ensure that adequate water flow is available.