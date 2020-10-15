Water Department Flushing Hydrants In Findlay

The City of Findlay Water Distribution Department will be performing some fire hydrant flushing on Friday.

It will take place in the area of North Blanchard Street east to Bright Road and from the Blanchard River north to Tiffin Avenue.

Anyone with a question can contact the Water Distribution Department at 419-424-7192.

Hydrant flushing is part of the general maintenance of a city’s water distribution system and helps ensure that adequate water flow is available.