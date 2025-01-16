Water Department Offers Tips On Preventing Frozen Pipes

The Findlay Water Department is offering some tips on preventing your pipes from freezing during extreme cold in the winter.

Among the advice from the water department is to allow faucets to drip a bit and to keep cabinet doors open to let in some heat.

You can also add extra insulation and apply heating tape. Get more tips in the Facebook post below.

The City of Findlay is also asking people with a sidewalk in front of their house to clear it off on Friday or Saturday when the temperatures reach the mid 30s if you are able.

Once the frigid temperatures arrive on Sunday they will not be able to be cleared for the week.

