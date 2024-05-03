Water Salute For Retiring Pilot At Findlay Airport

(From Findlay Firefighters Local 381)

Engine 1 and Engine 2 A Shift recently were invited to take part in a water salute for a retiring pilot.

After 23 years of service to our great community partner, Marathon Petroleum, Ron Neds has decided to touchdown one last time at the Findlay Airport.

Local 381 is honored to be a part of such a lovely event, thank you to all involved and

Congratulations Ron!

(Pics courtesy of Findlay Firefighters Local 381)