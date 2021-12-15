Ways To Say ‘Thank You’ And Help Healthcare Workers

Blanchard Valley Health System says members of the community have asked “how can we help healthcare workers in these challenging times?”

BVHS says the Blanchard Valley Health Foundation recently established an Emergency Response Fund where people can show their support for the community’s healthcare workers and make a donation.

The funds will be used across the health system to address the highest priorities including associate meals, supplies and other unforeseen costs associated with treating and caring for the community.

Donations can be made by clicking here.

“Our community is blessed with world-class healthcare. I am proud to be part of Blanchard Valley Health System and inspired by all the ways our organization is coming together to support each other,” said Myron Lewis, President & CEO, Blanchard Valley Health System.

Community members can also leave a note of gratitude for healthcare workers by clicking here.

