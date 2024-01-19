Weather Advisory Level Reminder From The Sheriff’s Office

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents about what each weather advisory level means.

A Level 1 Weather Alert means roadways are hazardous, drive with extreme caution.

A Level 2 Weather Advisory means roadways are extremely hazardous with blowing and drifting snow and/or flooding. Only those who feel it is necessary to travel should be on the roadways.

A Level 3 Weather Emergency means most roadways are closed and extremely hazardous. Employees should comply with workplace policies or contact their employer. Violators may be cited.

Hancock County was placed on a Level 1 Weather Alert early Friday morning.

The sheriff’s office says, when a level is issued, you should tune in to your local media for updates or scan the QR code that is displayed below, and it will take you to the sheriff’s office website with links that you can select for local news and school closings or delays.

The sheriff’s office asks people to not call their office for weather or level updates during severe weather as their dispatchers will be very busy handling calls.

The sheriff’s office says, if you must travel, have emergency supplies in your vehicle and keep all electronic devices charged up.

Remember, you can always get the latest forecast and advisory levels by clicking here, and school closing and cancellations by clicking here.