Wednesday Crash Injures Mt. Blanchard Man

An injury accident was reported on Wednesday afternoon in Delaware Township. A pick-up truck was west-bound of County Road 304, old US 30, pulling a combine header and stopped for a stop sign at the intersection. A 2012 Ford Festiva driven by Ryan Yantis of Mount Blanchard was following the truck at a high rate of speed and failed to stop, crashing into the header-wagon.

Yantis was transported to a local hospital, then Life-Flighted to St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center in Toledo. The driver of the truck was not injured, though the Ford Festiva and combine header sustained heavy damage. The acicdent remains under investigation.