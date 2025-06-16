Weekly Road Construction Update From City Of Findlay

CONSTRUCTION 6/16-6/20:

-Broad Ave. will be reduced to one lane in each direction from W. Trenton Ave. to W. Melrose Ave. for resurfacing.

-W. Melrose Ave. will be closed to through traffic from N. Main St. to Broad Ave. for resurfacing.

-East St. will be closed to through traffic from E. Lincoln St. to E. Lima St. for curb replacement.

-Carnahan Ave. will be closed to through traffic from Tiffin Ave. to the Railroad for curb replacement.

-Scott Ct. will be closed to through traffic from Milton St. to the dead end for curb replacement.

-Allen Ave. will be closed to through traffic from Main St. to the Railroad for curb replacement.

-Midland Ave. will be closed to through traffic from Main St. to the Railroad for curb replacement.

-Garfield Ave. will be closed to through traffic from Main St. to Railroad for curb replacement.

-George St. will be closed to through traffic from Main St. to the Railroad for curb replacement.

-Twp. Road 80 (Baseline Rd.) will be closed to all traffic from Springlake Dr. (E.) to Springlake Dr. (W.) for a sanitary sewer project.

-Morrical Blvd will be closed to through traffic from Logan Ave. to Bliss Ave. End for waterline installation.

-The Westbound lane of Howard St. will be closed to all traffic from 7am-7pm from Broad Ave. to the Walmart entrance for construction of the Interstate Trail.

-Broad Ave. will be reduced to one lane in the Southbound direction from Howawrd St. to Trenton Ave. for construction of the FHS trail.

-N. Blanchard St. will be reduced to one lane in each direction from E. Melrose Ave. to Karen Ct. for curb replacement.

Please contact the Engineering Department with questions (419) 424-7125.