Welcome To A New Life Holding Fundraiser

(From Welcome to a New Life)

Welcome to a New Life, a local Hancock County non-profit providing mentorship and resources to individuals involved in the Hancock County criminal justice system, is hosting its first fundraising event. The “Around the World Tour,” presented by Ohio Logistics and Denny and Janice Bishop, will be hosted at the Findlay Country Club on August 5, 2023. Doors will open at 5:30pm.

This Around the World Tour will feature delicious foods from around the world. Raffles, live music, as well as live and silent auctions will take place.

Proceeds will benefit the WNL mission to connect individuals with mentors and resources as they work to achieve a crime-free, drug-free, productive life in our community.

Those interested in attending may register at www.welcometoanewlife.org/RSVP by July 31st. For more information, call 419-455-6082.

The Around the World Tour is generously sponsored by:

Presenting Sponsors: Ohio Logistics, Denny & Janice Bishop

Gold Sponsors: Marathon Petroleum Corporation, St. Michael’s The Archangel Catholic Parish

Silver Sponsors: Richard and Karen Zunkiewicz, Sink’s Flowers – Chuck and Paula Clapper, Bryan-Ford-Lincoln., Hall Trucking

Bronze Sponsors: Gary and Susan Gardner, Blanchard Valley Health Systems,

Findlay Quality Collision, Financial Strategies Group, Real Relationships LLC, First National Bank, Rich Rowe – Edward Jones, Friends Business Source, Coldren Crates Funeral Home, Endurica, The Reynolds Company Builders LLC, Meijer, Strategic Insight Partners, Great Scot