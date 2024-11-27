‘Welcome To A New Life’ Holding Gift Card Drive

(From Welcome to a New Life)

Welcome to a New Life, a nonprofit organization mentoring adults involved in the Hancock County criminal justice system, is once again holding a gift card drive as their 2024 Giving Tuesday project. The organization is seeking donations of gift cards to restaurants and coffee shops. Other gift cards (Walmart, Meijer, Dollar General, cab vouchers, gas cards, etc.) will also be accepted and will be used to assist mentees with unexpected expenses.

The mission of Welcome to a New Life relies on volunteer mentors to meet regularly with adults involved in the Hancock County criminal justice system, helping them to establish goals, develop healthy relationships, and giving them hope in their new life journey. Often, these meetings occur in local small businesses like restaurants, cafes and other businesses providing services.

By hosting a Giving Tuesday Gift Card Drive, Welcome to a New Life believes that we are not only supporting the work of our volunteer mentors and their mentees, but also our Hancock County businesses. By purchasing a gift card and donating it to Welcome to a New Life, the restaurants and businesses win, our organization wins, and the mentors and mentees win.

How to Participate:

Purchase a gift card from a restaurant, coffee shop, or store. We Serve. Coffee will match any $5 gift card purchased at their cafe. To get your donation back to WNL, you can: Bring the gift card to We Serve. Coffee – you’ll get a free 16oz. drink; Bring the gift card to WNL’s Open House on December 3 from 8am – 5pm at 1219 W. Main Cross St. Suite 201; or you can mail the gift card to:

Welcome to a New Life

1219 West Main Cross Suite 201

Findlay, OH 45840

If you would like to provide an online contribution toward the purchase of gift cards, visit https://www.welcometoanewlife.org/givingtuesday.

For more information visit welcometoanewlife.org or contact the WNL office at 419-455-6082.