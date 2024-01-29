Welcome Window Created At Library

The Findlay-Hancock County Public Library has been undergoing some changes to freshen things up.

They added some color to the walls, removed the security gates, and also added a welcome window that welcomes people to the library in all the languages spoken in Findlay.

One of the big changes still to come is the moving of the circulation desk back further to cut down on congestion when people enter and exit the main level.

That will happen in March and the library will have to close for a day.

We spoke with Library Director Sarah Clevidence about the changes.

Sarah says some of the upgrades are being funded by a grant through the Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation.