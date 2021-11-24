Welding Program Providing Pathway Out Of Poverty

Northwest State Community College is collaborating with OhioMeansJobs-Hancock County and the City Mission of Findlay to offer an Introduction to Welding program at the Fostoria Learning Center.

The program is providing seven individuals from the City Mission the opportunity to earn valuable welding skills and an OSHA 10-hour certification.

The program is designed to provide a pathway for skill attainment, employment with a livable wage, and ultimately a pathway out of homelessness and poverty.

Timothy McDowell, Operations Program Manager at the City Mission says this program can be the first step out of poverty.

“The City Mission is excited for the opportunity to partner with Northwest State Community College, OhioMeansJobs, and the Fostoria Learning Center, to provide our guests with training and skills that will open doors to a new career and a livable wage. This course provides more than the opportunity to learn a trade, it is the first step to a new beginning, to rebuilding families, and to halting generational poverty.”

This is Northwest State Community College’s first collaboration with OhioMeansJobs-Hancock County.

With the growing workforce needs in Hancock County, Workforce Supervisor, BriAnna Ybarra, believes this can not only assist individuals in poverty, but can also serve as way for local companies to fill vacant positions.

“OhioMeansJobs-Hancock County is excited to assist this group of motivated individuals obtain training that can lead to careers in an in-demand job field,” Ybarra said.

“In addition, we are certain that once this training has been completed, we will be able to help these same individuals secure employment, helping the unemployment rate in Hancock County. We believe this is the start of a great partnership.”