Well-Known Ohioans Offer Words Of Advice, Encouragement

“We’re all in this together” was the message from some well-known Ohioans in a video put together by Governor DeWine’s office and played during the governor’s Tuesday afternoon coronavirus update.

People like former OSU football coach Jim Tressel and a Blue Jackets hockey player and a UFC fighter recorded messages urging people to be smart and safe during this coronavirus pandemic.

Former OSU great Chris Spielman had some motivating words.

“We’re in a fight, and the one thing I know about the Buckeye State is that if we get in a fight, we fight back and win.”

As of Tuesday afternoon there were 564 confirmed cases in Ohio and eight deaths. Hancock County was still at one confirmed case.

“When people are dying and people don’t feel safe, the economy is not going to come back. We have to #FlattenTheCurve so that when the wave comes, it’s not as big as it would have been and we are prepared for it,” DeWine said.

People experiencing coronavirus symptoms of shortness of breath, cough, fever of 100.4 or higher and fatigue should call the Blanchard Valley Hospital COVID-19 testing center at 419-423-7890.

For local information and resources people can call the Hancock County Resource Call Center at 419-425-9999.