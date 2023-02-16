Food Bank Holding Distributions In Hancock And Putnam Counties

The West Ohio Food Bank will be holding food distribution events in Hancock and Putnam Counties over the weekend.

The Hancock County event will be at First Presbyterian Church at 2330 South Main Street in Findlay.

It will run from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday and is a drive-thru event.

It will be open to any Hancock County residents who are in need.

The Putnam County event will be at St. John’s Mennonite Church at 15988 Road 4 in Pandora.

It will run from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday with line up and sign up beginning at 8.

It will be open to any Putnam, Allen, Hancock or Hardin County residents in need.