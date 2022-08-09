West Ohio Food Bank Holding Distributions In Hancock County

The West Ohio Food Bank will be holding three food distributions in Hancock County this week.

One will be held on Wednesday from 11 to 1 (or until food is distributed) at the Church of Christ in McComb at 400 Ackerly Street.

The other two will be held on Saturday in Findlay.

One will be at the University of Findlay from 1:30 to 3 at 300 Davis Street, and the other will be at First Presbyterian Church at 2330 South Main Street in Findlay from 8:30 to 10.