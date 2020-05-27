West Ohio Food Bank Names New CEO

The West Ohio Food Bank Board of Directors is announcing the hiring of the food bank’s new Chief Executive Officer.

The Board of Directors says it has decided to stay within the organization and hire current Chief Operating Officer Tommie Harner as their new CEO.

Harner will replace current CEO Linda Hamilton who previously announced she would be retiring.

More details are in the full news release from the food bank.

The West Ohio Food Bank Board of Directors has finished its months long search for a new CEO, and they have decided to stay within the organization.

Current Chief Operating Officer Tommie Harner has been selected as the next Chief Executive Officer. Current CEO Linda Hamilton announced earlier this year that she would be retiring.

Ms. Hamilton will continue on the job through June 30th, 2020, to ensure a smooth and successful transition. She has been CEO of West Ohio Food Bank since the summer of 2015.

Ms. Harner has been with the West Ohio Food Bank since July 2006. She has served in numerous roles during her tenure, including management and leadership positions, which has involved strategic alignment with the mission and vision of the organization, scheduling, inventory control, payroll, budgeting, compliance and regulations, project management, team-building, goal-setting and measurable impact, acting as a key representative throughout the service area for the food bank.

Ms. Harner is a recent graduate of Tiffin University, earning a B.A. in Business Administration and Human Resource Management. Ms. Harner maintained a 3.85 GPA while taking on-line classes and working full-time.

West Ohio Food Bank CEO Linda Hamiltons comments on the selection of Tommie Harner as her successor:

“Over the past fourteen years Tommie has held numerous roles within the organization gaining experience to step into the CEO role. Tommie is a self-motivated professional with skills in goal setting, problem solving and leading through strategic direction with the ability to gain trust while strengthening community relationships. I am confident Tommie has the passion and commitment to take the food bank to the next level, looking at new ways to feed those who are hungry in our 11-county area.”

What others are saying about Tommie Harner:

“We are grateful for the leadership that Linda has brought, advancing the organization, and we are excited for the future of West Ohio Food Bank under Tommies leadership” Jennifer Niese, West Ohio Food Bank Board President

Tommie Harner, in her own words:

“I am very excited to begin this new journey as CEO of the West Ohio Food Bank. I am eager to continue the wonderful work that Linda (Hamilton) has done over the past five years, while utilizing my experience to continue the partnerships, while engaging in new community supporters throughout our service area and incorporating a strategic vision and moving the organization forward.”