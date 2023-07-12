West Ohio Food Bank Now Offering Text Alerts

The West Ohio Food Bank is making it easier for people to find out about upcoming food distributions and special events in their area.

The food bank’s new mobile text alert system is now available.

To sign up just send a text with the word westohiofoodbank to 419-757-4981.

Then follow the prompts and enter the name of your county.

As Jason Aldrich with the West Ohio Food Bank said in the audio above, they had been using a different app but it just didn’t live up to the messaging standards they needed to let people know about when and where distributions will be happening, especially when they have pop-up distributions.

