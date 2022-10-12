West Ohio Food Bank Receives Donation From Fresh Encounter Stores

The West Ohio Food Bank and Fresh Encounter stores (Chief and Community Markets) in Findlay and Lima teamed up in August for a back-to-school themed food bag drive called “Nourish our Students.”

Donations were collected at the stores from August 4th through September 14th, and those numbers totaled $9,750.

A check presentation ceremony took place recently at the Chief Supermarket Cable Road location in Lima.

Store managers from the Cable Road and Northland Lima locations were on hand, along with West Ohio Food Bank CEO Tommie Harner.

“Fresh Encounter stores have been a longtime supporter of what we do at the West Ohio Food Bank,” Harner said.

“These donations collected will help us to continue to help feed families and students, as many are still struggling with rising gas, food, and medicine prices.”

Fresh Encounter, a supermarket management company in Findlay, operates stores throughout Ohio, including the Great Scot stores in Findlay, as well as in eastern Indiana, Kentucky and Florida.