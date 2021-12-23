West Ohio Food Bank Serving Christmas Eve Drive-Thru Meals

The West Ohio Food Bank will be offering a free meal to anyone in need on Friday, December 24th, 2021, from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. at the food bank on East Kibby Street in Lima.

Members of the West Ohio Food Bank staff, along with some volunteers, and maybe even a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, will pass out the meals, drive-thru style, just like they do

for the monthly food distributions.

Cars with families can line up in our back lot, drive up, and receive one meal for each person in their family, and head home to enjoy a meal on Christmas Eve.

“We know others in our community that were affected by the lingering effects of COVID-19 and other circumstances could not assist this year, so we decided to step up, and since we have the facilities and the staff, we wanted to offer this free meal, regardless of anyone’s economic status or personal situation,” said Tommie Harner, CEO of West Ohio Food Bank.

The meals will consist of ham slices, green beans, mashed potatoes, applesauce, a roll, and a dessert.

The meals are free to anyone who wants one, while supplies last.