West Ohio Food Bank ‘Turkeys & Touchdowns’ Donation Event

The West Ohio Food Bank is asking people to help them provide a Thanksgiving meal to a family in need.

The food bank is looking for turkey donations in October as part of their “Turkeys & Touchdowns” initiative.

Throughout the month of October, the food bank is seeking donations of frozen whole turkeys from individuals.

The donated turkeys will be stored and then distributed in November.

The names of the people who donated will be entered into a drawing at the end of the month for some football-themed prizes, hence the “Turkeys and

Touchdowns” name.

“We are always looking for different ways that we can help those in need,” said West Ohio Food Bank CEO Tommie Harner.

“So in the spirit of football season, we thought this would be a good idea to generate some interest and some donations.”

People are asked to drop off their turkey donations at the West Ohio Food Bank front office at 1380 East Kibby Street in Lima during normal business hours, and fill out an entry form so they can be included in the prize drawings.