West Ohio Food Bank Upcoming Food Distributions

The West Ohio Food Bank has three food distributions coming up.

There will be a food distribution at St. John’s Mennonite Church in Pandora on Saturday, May 15th from 9 to 11 a.m.

St. John’s Mennonite Church is located at 15988 Road 4 in Pandora.

The distribution is open to anyone in need, not just Putnam County residents.

Also on Saturday, there will be a food distribution in Wapakoneta at Victory Center Church of God from 9 to 11 a.m.

And then on Monday, May 17th, there will be a food distribution at the Allen County Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

COVID vaccinations will also be available to people who want to get one.

