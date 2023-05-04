WFIN’s Dick Daugherty Inducted Into Wall Of Fame

The Fifth Third Bank Wall of Fame at the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts welcomed two more deserving individuals.

WFIN legend Richard E. “Dick” Daugherty and Producing Director and Chief Marketing Officer at Shadowbox Live in Columbus, Julie Klein, were inducted during a ceremony at MCPA.

The Wall of Fame recognizes those who have academic, professional and/or civic ties to Findlay/Hancock County, and whose impact has been recognized at the highest level in music, dance, theatre and visual arts.

MCPA says Klein has received two Central Ohio Theatre Roundtable awards for “Excellence in Acting” and “Excellence in Directing”; two Columbus Dispatch Theatre Critics “top acting performances of the year” and a “Best Director of a Musical” award from Broadwayworld Columbus.

Shadowbox Live celebrates its 35th Anniversary in 2023 and is now the nation’s largest ensemble theater company.

Richard “Dick” Daugherty was synonymous with promoting local music, particularly big band, dance and jazz.

Dick’s daughter, Linda, spoke during the ceremony about her dad and the other people on the Wall of Fame and how they’ve all influenced her.

WFIN caught up with Linda after the ceremony.

“What a terrific honor. The fact that his beloved Findlay still remembers him 15 years after he passed is quite a tribute to everything he did for the community. He loved everything about Findlay.”

The Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation, which hosts the Richard E. Dick Daugherty Scholarship, says Daugherty hosted the first commercial remote radio broadcast and the first live television broadcast in Findlay.

He was proclaimed Mister Findlay Rotary and wrote and illustrated a book titled The History of the Findlay Rotary Club which is registered in the Library of Congress.

Daugherty received the Findlay Rotary Club’s first Lifetime Achievement Award which was later renamed the Richard E. Daugherty Lifetime Achievement Award.

In 2001, the mayor of Findlay proclaimed “Dick Daugherty Day in Findlay.”