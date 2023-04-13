WFIN’s Dick Daugherty To Be Inducted Into MCPA Wall Of Fame

WFIN legend Richard E. “Dick” Daugherty will be inducted into the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts Wall of Fame.

The ceremony will take place on Wednesday, May 3rd at 6 p.m.

People are asked to RSVP by clicking here no later than April 25th.

Julie Klein will also be inducted into the Wall of Fame.

The Wall of Fame recognizes those who have academic, professional and/or civic ties to Findlay/Hancock County, and whose impact has been recognized at the highest level in music, dance, theatre and visual arts.

The Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation, which hosts the Richard E. Dick Daugherty Scholarship, says Daugherty hosted the first commercial remote radio broadcast and the first live television broadcast in Findlay.

He was proclaimed Mister Findlay Rotary and wrote and illustrated a book titled The History of the Findlay Rotary Club which is registered in the Library of Congress.

Daugherty received the Findlay Rotary Club’s first Lifetime Achievement Award which was later renamed the Richard E. Daugherty Lifetime Achievement Award.

In 2001, the mayor of Findlay proclaimed “Dick Daugherty Day in Findlay.”