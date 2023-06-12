WFIN’s Dwight Allen Passes Away

The longtime host of WFIN’s “Racing World” and “A Second Look at Sports”, Dwight Allen, has passed away.

Allen died on Saturday at the age of 82.

Dwight’s obituary on ColdrenCrates.com states that visitation will be held on Thursday, June 15, from 5 – 7 p.m. and on Friday, June 16, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Coldren-Crates Funeral Home, 205 West Sandusky Street, Findlay.

A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 16.

Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Findlay.

“I’ve always had a desire to combine sports with my faith,” is how Dwight said his show “A Second Look at Sports” came about.

“I didn’t know how I was gonna do it but through the years a plan kind of came together and it ended up being on 601 stations across the country.”

After 23 years of being on the air “A Second Look at Sports” came to an end at the end of 2019.

Dwight said he loved doing the show and getting to meet people like Super Bowl winner Joe Gibbs.

His show was syndicated and broadcast on more than 600 radio stations.

Dwight told us in November of 2019 that he decided to bring the show to an end because he was getting older and for health reasons.

The last show aired on December 29, 2019 and can be heard on the WFIN Sports Audio Archive by clicking here.