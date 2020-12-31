WFIN’s Images Of 2020

Here are some of the many pictures, in no particular order, taken by WFIN News while covering stories in 2020.

May 17 – The Findlay Fire Department hung a memorial flag from a ladder truck (above) over South Main Street for the funeral procession of longtime Mt. Cory Fire Chief John Hassan to drive underneath. Get more on that story by clicking here.

Feb. 11 – Atlas Shaffer sits atop his dad’s shoulders during the Cancer Patient Services of Hancock County Chili Cook-Off at UF. Atlas had a tumor removed from his liver when he was only 6 months old. Click here for more.

June 1 – Nina Parker, founder of the Black Heritage Library and Multicultural Center in Findlay, leads a prayer outside the Hancock County Courthouse. Get more here.

May 19 – Vanlue firefighters rescuing a woman whose car got stuck on a flooded road along the Blanchard River. Get more here.

January 29 – Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn takes a picture with some youngsters who stopped by the Findlay Municipal Building to pray for local government leaders and first responders.

February 28 – A Findlay police officer talks with a driver whose vehicle slid off an icy road and overturned.

October 12 – A Findlay City Schools bus waits to turn from 6th Street onto South Main Street on a cloudy Monday afternoon. The school district announced it will be going to a 4-day per week schedule to get students more in-person instruction.

December 19 – These folks made it a family affair as they participated in Wreaths Across America Day in Findlay. Mom told us that a lot of their family members have served and that her son was about to have a soldier-themed birthday party. Get more here.

May 25 – A new Arlington graduate points to someone along the parade route that she chucked a water balloon at during the graduation parade on a hot Sunday afternoon.

June 7 – In downtown Findlay on Saturday protesters paused to take a picture with two newlyweds who were taking some post-wedding pictures in downtown. They also formed a tunnel for the new bride and groom to walk through.

June 28 – Some youngsters having the time of their lives knocking into each other during the kids demolition derby ahead of the real thing Saturday night at The Putnam County Fair.

July 4 – An American Flag hanging from a crane in the Interstate 75 construction zone in Findlay over the 4th of July.

August 18th – Members of the Northwest Ohio Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force in the parking lot of St. Michael the Archangel Parish on Bright Road in Findlay after arresting Father Michael Zacharias. Get more here.

November 13 – Students at Chamberlin Hill Intermediate hold a homemade banner and wave flags during the school’s salute to Veterans.

October 2 – The Findlay Trojans cheerleaders lead the football team onto the field for their homecoming game against Lima Senior at Donnell Stadium.

July 20 – A look at the sky in Findlay around sunset, from near the Lima Avenue roundabouts as a semi goes by.

April 4 – Despite not being able to have a party, a Findlay youngster named Briggs still had a very memorable birthday thanks to his friends and neighbors who slowly drove by his house (one person was even on a lawnmower) wishing him a happy birthday. Get more here.

December 23 – Hancock County EMS personnel were among the first people in the county to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. Get more here.

December 24 – Some people check out the City of Findlay Christmas Tree on Christmas Eve.

December 24 – A family walks among the luminaries that line South Main Street in Findlay on Christmas Eve, just a few hours before some overnight snow fell and made it a bit of a white Christmas.